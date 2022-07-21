ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has ribbon cutting on new aircraft park

By Martin Hicks
wcti12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHERRY POINT, Craven County — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point had a ribbon cutting for its new historical aircraft park. Construction began in May and the park will soon offer seating, a gazebo and a...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Crews begin road work in Eastern North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Five miles of roads in Jacksonville will be closed Monday for word work. Village Drive and Village Circle will be milled and graded. It’s part of the city’s 2022 paving project. Contractors will leave one lane open for traffic. No word on how long the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Three sites on the Neuse River fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Tar-Pamlico has reclaimed its clean-water status, while three sites on the Neuse River failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods and Brice’s Creek near New Bern and Pierce Creek in Oriental did not meet recreational water-quality standards.
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Active shooter training to be held in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office and additional law enforcement will be holding active shooter training this week. It's all happening on Tuesday, July 26th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 28th at West Carteret High School. These training exercises are...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered Friday along the Washington waterfront for the ribbon cutting for Pitt Street Brewery on the Pamlico. The ceremony was held as a way to welcome the company to a Washington community that is thriving in the brewing industry. Brianna Long, General Manager for Pitt Street...
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC
Craven County, NC
Government
County
Craven County, NC
wcti12.com

Road closure for Havelock drivers

HAVELOCK, Craven County — On Monday, July 25 construction crews will begin to replace around 300 feet of sewer lines along Webb Boulevard. Officials said this project will last around 10 weeks. Use caution when driving in the construction area.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Summer event brings Kinston community together

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in the Kinston community gathered to give back through a festival. Southeast on Sunday’s is an event bringing the city together through food, games and music. Southeast on Sunday’s is a family community event promoting unity. This is the first year of Southeast on Sunday’s, but organizers said it […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Aircraft#The Marine Corps#Harrier
Claudia Stack

Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC Churches

Earnestine Keaton and Cecile Bryant at the grave of their great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton.Claudia Stack. Kneeling by his gravestone at the cemetery of Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church in western Pender County, NC, Earnestine Keaton shared her research about her great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton. A preacher to enslaved people, in 1865 Rev. Keaton also established some of the first literacy efforts for African Americans in the Middle Cape Fear region of North Carolina. He evangelized tirelessly in Columbus and surrounding counties, and founded the first Missionary Baptist churches in the region.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Texas Company Runs the City of New Bern’s Livestreaming Services

New Bern Now started covering local government in June 2021. At the time, we watched virtually due to COVID. There were inaudible volume levels and/or periods of no volume and buffering along with livestream feeds stopping in the middle of meetings. Wanting to hear what was happening, we decided to physically attend and record meetings at City Hall, in order to accurately report information to the public.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

K9 training seminar hosted by Craven County Sheriff's Office

NEW BERN, Craven County — K9s and their handlers put to the test this weekend in a law enforcement seminar. It's hosted by the Craven County Sheriff's Office, ran by the Throwaway Dogs Project, all with the help of Pamlico Community College. The decoy and instructor Cody Tallent said...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Report: New Bern, Greenville are top places to move

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern and Greenville are looking really popular to out-of-towners. In a new report released by MoveBuddha.com, they analyze which cities are attracting the highest proportions of moves in 2022. Since the start of the year, Greenville is still attracting higher proportions of people moving in than out.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

ENC wild horses listed as a navigagational hazard around Shackleford Banks

CAP LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE — The Shackelford Horses are one of eastern North Carolina’s most enduring and attractive tourist attractions, but they may pose a hazard to boaters and anglers. The herd of about 225 is descended from a core group of Spanish mustangs of the earliest explorers...
ANIMALS
WNCT

Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Our latest Living Local is literally Alive at 5. During weekdays in July, WNCT is heading to a different town or city in Eastern North Carolina. It’s our chance to showcase and highlight all the things that make this area so great. Friday, we were in Morehead City for the […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Hearing underway to remove Onslow County school board member

ONSLOW COUNTY (WITN)— A hearing is underway on whether a controversial Onslow County school board member should be removed from office. Eric Whitfield is representing himself during testimony that started at 9:00 a.m. before a hearing officer. Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking a school system employee who...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

People living in Beaufort neighborhood fed up with flooding issues

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — People living in a Beaufort neighborhood said they have a flooding issue. Janet Sweeney said she had to cancel a meeting Friday morning as she was trapped in by the standing water. “We both get very tense,” Sweeney and Marge Cristobal said. Each time...
BEAUFORT, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 21 – 24, 2022

Religious Community Services of New Bern, Inc. is seeking volunteers for their 40th Birthday Block Party on August 13. Call 252-633-2767 x106. – Joe Baes at Bootleggers and Barrels, 417 S Front Street. Friday:. – Alisa Evans Mike at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Road. Saturday:. – Motherload...
NEW BERN, NC
WBTW News13

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Car shortage woes impacting ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nationwide car shortage is affecting dealerships across the nation and it’s no exception in Eastern North Carolina.  New cars are becoming harder to come by, and this is causing stress not only to customers but to local dealerships as well.    “It’s a new way of doing business,” said Dealer Principal at Parkway […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy