ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD searches for suspect in string of robberies

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgA4H_0goJaeFY00
Image of robbery suspect (APD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department requested public help to identify the suspect in its 31st robbery series of 2022.

Police said the robberies occurred July 9 at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive and July 17 at 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street.

The suspect was described as a Black man in their early to mid-20s. He is approximately 6-foot, 3-inches tall, with a muscular build and chinstrap beard.

During the July 9 robbery, the suspect took out a firearm and demanded money from the cashier, according to police. A similar incident occurred during the July 17 robbery.

Anyone with information about these incidents was asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

APD investigating overnight Sunday crash; asking for public’s help

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police is asking the public for help after one person died overnight Sunday into Monday during a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of FM 969. At approximately 2:26 a.m. Monday, APD said officers saw a vehicle heading south on Decker Lane, and it was traveling recklessly while speeding. Officers then saw a collision with the vehicle, according to a report.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin business burglarized three times in six months

AUSTIN, Texas - The owners of a North Austin business are frustrated after experiencing multiple break-ins. Borderless European Market, which is located in a shopping center off Parmer Ln., has been broken into three times in the past six months. The first time occurred in February. This weekend, the store...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD responds to Friday night homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday. The APD homicide unit responded to the scene. APD said officers forced entry into a residence and located a victim...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said late Friday night that officers were investigating a homicide in southeast Austin. APD said officials responded to the scene near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive. That's near Mendez Middle School. The scene is still active and people are asked to avoid the area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Illegal dumping site goes up in flames for second time in 3 days

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at an illegal dumping site in southeast Austin on Sunday, making it the second fire in three days at the site. Located off of Brandt Road and I-35, smoke in the area was visible near East Slaughter Lane. The fire is now under control and crews are monitoring the area and will continue to do so overnight. It was the same site as a fire that ignited on Friday, July 22.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Apd
CBS Austin

Austin Police push for the return of license plate reading cameras

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are pushing for the return of license plate readers. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says the city really needs crime-fighting cameras. “It is a super effective tool for law enforcement,” said Chief Chacon. Police departments scattered around Central Texas already have license plate...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2 children, 3 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash on FM 812

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said four ambulances were responding to the crash in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive. While serious, ATCEMS said the injuries to the children aren’t expected to be life-threatening. They were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, and two adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton with injuries not considered life-threatening, ATCEMS said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Amber Alert: Three children abducted from Kempner

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for three children abducted from Kempner. Law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. Missing are:. Kristen Robertson, a Black female, 3 years old, 3’ 0”, 40 lbs, black hair, brown eyes...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was killed in a shooting in south Austin Wednesday night. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Texaco in the 500 block of W Oltorf St. Officers arrived on the scene and found...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two hospitalized after overnight car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Saturday morning. The first took place around 1:20 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Highway 183. The crash left someone trapped in the car. Austin-Travis County EMS got them out and transported them to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy