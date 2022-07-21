ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Made in Illinois, helping the globe: Amazon delivery vans go electric

By Mike Lowe
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEvYe_0goJa16a00

CHICAGO — Amazon, one of the world’s largest corporations, is taking bold steps to combat climate change in Chicago.

The company unveiled a new fleet of electric vehicles in the city’s Pullman neighborhood Thursday with a promise to reduce the it’s giant carbon footprint.

The delivery vans are made by Rivian, a company known as the “Tesla of trucks.”

The CEO of automaker Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, joined Amazon executives to announce a collaboration meant to help the climate.

“This is the first real step that demonstrates our progress,” Amazon’s Vice President of Transportation Udit Madan said. “And getting thousands of these electric vehicles on the road by the end of this year is going to have a dramatic impact on communities around the U.S.”

The vehicles are debuting in a dozen cities including Baltimore, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis and Chicago.

Amazon’s goal is to have 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That’s an ambitious goal, especially since Rivian has faced pandemic-related problems from the supply chain to the manufacturing line while trying to ramp up production.

“We’re building them as fast as we can,” Scaringe said.

Amazon’s goal is to be net carbon neutral by 2040.

“We took a really ambitious goal in 2019 to get to net zero carbon in 2040 – ten years ahead of the Paris agreement,” Madan said. “Our transportation network is a large part of making that possible.”

Amazon delivery driver 29-year-old Darin Watkins delivers packages to 185 locations every day. He is one of thousands of delivery drivers who, up until Thursday, were burning fossil fuels.

“There are so many vehicles on the road and to see a company who’s focused on making a difference in the zero emissions, it means a lot,” he said.

Amazon’s Illinois operations include 20 fulfillment centers and 20 delivery stations.

The Rivian trucks are manufactured in Normal, Illinois.

As for why they chose Illinois, Scaringe said, “We found that location when we were looking for different locations for plants – and we found an old Mitsubishi plant.”

The vehicles have oversized windshield for better vision, use LED light, and can go 150 miles before needing a charge.

“These vehicles are designed to be charged at the start or end of every shift,” Scaringe said.

To support this new fleet of electric delivery vans, Amazon has added thousands of charging stations at delivery depots across the country.

Comments / 2

Crow T
3d ago

Is Amazon going to cover the cost of charging these loaded down beasts. Or will the drivers be able to recoup the charging costs through tax's. Who will pay for any home charging stations?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot are record holders

Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus Programs Available in Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
City
Nashville, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
Illinois Business
City
Paris, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot to reveal plans for Soldier Field Monday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will reveal plans Monday of the city’s efforts to keep the Chicago Bears on the lakefront. One of those plans could be used as an incentive to keep the Bears from packing up and heading to northwest suburban Arlington Heights. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the mayor will discuss a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mega Millions rolls to $790 million

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled on Friday evening and is now worth a sweltering $790 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot on offer in the past 18 months. If won, this would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won – and the fourth […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Electric#Vans#Transportation
99.5 WKDQ

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Mom on a mission with back to school drive

Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side.  Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes.  She appeared on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
advantagenews.com

Illinois in the middle of the pack for business-friendliness

Citing a poor economy and a lack of business-friendliness, a new study places Illinois in the middle of the pack for best states for business. CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness and ranked Illinois 19th overall. The state was ranked 40th for business-friendliness,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

The List Of Most Popular Cheap Beers In Illinois Is Out, Where Is Busch Light?

I don't drink beer often these days, it leaves me feeling bloated. If I have a few too many a 2-day hangover is inevitable. I will have one or two here and there, usually if I'm outdoors and don't bring my drink. But, I'm in the minority because beer is incredibly popular in Illinois and everywhere else. When I saw the list of the most popular beers in Illinois I was sure I could get the top 5 but I was wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Girl Who Dreams of Working for NASA Gets Perfect SAT

Yup, at the age of 14 a young high school girl has just landed on a list of very few who have aced her SAT. I am not even going to share what I got on my ACT, but one 14-year-old high schooler couldn't believe her eyes when she opened her results to her SAT score. When Grace Murray received the email she was excited to see what she got but never imagined getting a perfect score. 1600 in big bold letters was on her computer screen and she just couldn't believe it. Grace talked with WGN News and gave some advice for those looking to increase their score and what options are available.
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
Q985

Watch Illinois Detective Save Infant Who Had Stopped Breathing

Seconds count. That was especially true when an Illinois infant had stopped breathing. New bodycam video shows the moment a detective in Illinois came to the rescue and saved his life. I saw this inspiring story trending on Yahoo News today. WGN News out of Chicago shared the incredible moment...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy