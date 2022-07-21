ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac Biz Times Report: Local companies linked to James Webb Space Telescope

By Beth Farnsworth
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, Julia Staley, a summer intern and Georgetown student from Thousand Oaks, wrote an article about three companies in the tri-county region (two in Ventura County, one in San Luis Obispo) that made components for the James Webb Space Telescope.

Teledyne in Thousand Oaks, Ball Aerospace in San Luis Obispo and Ensign-Bickford Aerospace in Moorpark each played a critical role in the development and functioning of this magnificent telescope. Infrared astronomy is putting a spectacular lens on images from billions of years in the past.

