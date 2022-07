HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Nine children and a bus driver were rescued from a crashed daycare bus along Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Pulaski Avenue, according to Henrico Police. "At approximately 3:17 p.m Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus. The preliminary investigation shows a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Ave and ended up in the ravine," Henrico Police posted on social media. "First responders were able to rescue nine children and one adult from the vehicle. All have been transported to VCU Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Minor injuries were reported."

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO