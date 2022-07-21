Sliding rent rate scale for new Bay Co. affordable housing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County housing officials answered some questions and concerns residents have about the new public housing developments.

Tuesday, Bay County Commissioners and the Panama City Housing Authority announced 308 new units coming to the area.

The units will help low-income families struggling to find affordable housing since Hurricane Michael.

“Why not have rental developments of this caliber coming in and help these families live in very decent and safe settings that are affordable for them?” Bay County Housing Program Manager Tammy Harris said.

They’re meant to assist families who earn up to 80% of the local median income, which is about $78,000.

A family of five earning less than $65,000 would qualify.

“The goal with HUD and then locally with Florida Housing Finance and then with local government is that low-income families and under do not pay more than 30% of their annual income on rent,” Harris said.

A three-bedroom apartment would not cost more than $1,563 a month, or one-third of the family’s monthly income.

The two and three bedrooms units will be family-friendly, including self-sufficiency programs like job training and after-school care.

“We’re getting families leased in here that they can when it’s all said and done still have enough income at the end of the month to make a car payment, put food on the table, gas in the car,” Harris said.

On-site case managers will determine eligibility through financial documentation.

Construction will begin in October and will be completed in March of 2024.

