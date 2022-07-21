ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Fiona Thorne: 13-year-old track phenom (6pm Report)

1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mural, statue and a building name were featured at a dedication to Chief Standing Bear....

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Buzzer beater thriller ends the 2022 CSG in style

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Cornhusker State Games wrapped on Sunday. The 5v5 basketball gold division championship helped close it out in style. The title game with gold on the line was between Team Bison and Team TMCO. Team Bison trailed the entire second half until their was just about a minute left in the game. Brandon Krause finished through contact on a lay up to complete a three point play to give Team Bison a 58-7 lead.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, NE
1011now.com

Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial

A Nebraska City committee has spent the last seven years renovating a historic building in the downtown area, and you can help them finish. Hyde Observatory looks to the stars with their Summer Saturday Nights Events. Updated: 24 hours ago. Looking at stars has been a bit harder since 2020...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

Occasional showers and cool Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system will move across the central plains on Monday bringing clouds and occasional showers. The best chance of rain will be in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Most of the rain will decrease late this afternoon and evening, but a few lingering showers will be possible overnight. Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phenom#Traffic Congestion
1011now.com

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival returns to Capital City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking to discover new music without having to leave the Capital City, the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival gets underway Saturday. The festival is nine days long with dozens of artists playing across several venues. This will be the festival’s third year, highlighting music...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage captured Wednesday in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood. This video, recorded by Koby Pirnie’s home security camera, shows a mountain lion trotting through his backyard around 4 a.m. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Class A legion state tournament scores (Sun. July 24)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from day one of the Nebraska American Legion Class A Division Playoffs. Their are two tournaments, on is in Lincoln at Den Hartog field and the other is in Bellevue at Bellevue East High School. Lincoln Scores:. Millard West 6, Hastings 0. Creighton Prep 5,...
LINCOLN, NE
rockchalktalk.com

The Weekend Mauling: 7.23.2022

"You'll probably look at him and be like, 'Nah, he's not fast,' or, 'Nah, he can't do this.' Ethan is probably one of the fastest freshmen that we have coming into this school. The fact that Ethan is able to make a lot of the throws that juniors in college are making already? He came in with that."
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

WATCH: Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Lincoln city limits for first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, a mountain lion was caught on a household security camera in a backyard in the Airpark neighborhood. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conducted an investigation that confirmed that the animal was in the area. Koby Pirnie, who lives near the intersection of...
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers remembering football star on sixth anniversary of his death

Huskers are remembering one of their own today. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. It's been six years since star punter Sam Foltz died. Twenty-two-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomes newest member of giraffe family: Mario

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed the newest member of its giraffe family: Mario. Mario was born on June 23, to mom Kendy, zoo officials say. “I’m incredibly proud of our team here at the Zoo for welcoming not one, not two, but three healthy giraffe calves into the herd this year,” said CEO Even Killeen in a press release. “One of our dreams when we created the expansion of the Zoo was to become a top-notch giraffe breeding facility to aid in the conservation of the species, and we’ve made incredible progress over the last three years. Kendy has been an amazing mother and we’re very excited for everyone to meet our Zoo’s newest resident.”
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers set for Big Ten Football Media Day, Fan Day on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday marks the unofficial kickoff to the 2022 Nebraska football season. Head Coach Scott Frost, Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek will take part in the morning session of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis before returning to Lincoln to participate in Fan Day from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Back in the day, July 20, 2011: Lady Gaga shoots 'You and I' video in Nebraska

It hadn’t been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011. The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street. The song mentions Nebraska.
SPRINGFIELD, NE
klin.com

Food Truck Festival In Lincoln On Saturday

Lincoln residents will have a chance to enjoy a variety of food and live music while benefiting a good cause on Saturday. The 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival will be held from 4-11 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The event benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. Volunteer Carrie Dell tells KLIN News there...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy