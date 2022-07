On a summer evening in July 2020, a birthday party was being celebrated at a home on 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street in Delano. Around 7:20 p.m., a car drove up to the residence, and a man in a hoodie walked out and fired indiscriminately at people gathered outside. Two girls, 11 and 12 years old, were struck and killed while three adults were wounded. Police at the time said witnesses were not cooperating and they believed it to be gang related. The case remains unsolved.

DELANO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO