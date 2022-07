Do you remember back in 2010 when the higher-ups at the Chevrolet Division of GM came out with a directive for employees to stop using “Chevy” and instead use “Chevrolet” when referring to their brand? When I heard this on the network news, I had to check my calendar to make sure it wasn’t April 1st! That memo was certainly not yet in force when the Citation was introduced, because radio and television jingles rang out the lyrics “Chevy Citation!”

