NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the hottest part of summer over the next three weeks but no signs point to a big heat wave anytime soon. In fact our weather will be the summer norm through the next week as highs climb to the low 90s with daily downpours expected. Rain chances for your work week will be around 40% each day but these storms can be on the heavy side so be on the lookout for that. It’s a rinse and repeat forecast through Friday and possibly right on through next weekend.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO