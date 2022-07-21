ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Methods and Madness Quilt Show

phillyfunguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Methods and Madness Quilt Show celebrates the artist, scientist, and creative spirit of today’s quilters. Brandywine Valley Quilters host this biennial show which is better...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyfunguide.com

Guided Hike and Meditation

Enjoy a hike to explore Fairmount Park’s hidden gems followed by a guided meditation. No prior experience with hiking or meditation required! Hike portion led by park enthusiast and member Ambrose Crenshaw. Meditation portion led by local yoga teacher and personal coach, Nicole Taylor of Evolve Philadelphia. July 23:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Real Philly Deli Tour comes to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken

JL Jupiter, who reviews dishes from restaurants in the Philadelphia region, recently posted a video from his visit to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken that was part of Dietz & Watson’s Real Philly Deli Tour. During his stop in Conshy, Jupiter learned about the deli’s history and tried the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Aston, PA
PhillyBite

Celtic Christmas In July Comes to Sea Isle City

This holiday event is a must-see! If you're looking for the perfect place to celebrate a Celtic Christmas in July, consider Sea Isle City. This Irish-inspired town has weekend live entertainment, shopping markets, and delicious food. Celtic Christmas in July in Sea Isle City NJ. A 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
gridphilly.com

Op-ed: The SCEE Attempt to Sell Boy Scout Tract a Violation of Trust

Fourteen years ago, I began stewarding portions of land in the Upper Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the outset, it was a mere 2,400 square feet in the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education (SCEE) organic community garden plots. I worked shoulder to shoulder with SCEE staff and fellow gardeners to clear invaders from fence lines and to run vital waterlines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelexperta.com

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti in Philadelphia Review

Have you ever been to a restaurant that literally transports you to another place entirely? With all our dining out fun, we have never actually had that kind of experience until our visit to Positano Coast restaurant by Aldo Lamberti in Philadelphia. Positano Coast Restaurant by Aldo Lamberti. My husband...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Quilts#Quilting#Neumann University
delawarevalleynews.com

Thanks To Three Hoodlums, City Pool Closed For Summer

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Memorabilia company opens secure storage site in New Castle area

Collectors has launched Collectors Vault, a service that authenticates, grades, researches, stores, buys, and sells collectibles through one platform. The company earlier announced plans for a secure storage facility for collectables in the New Castle area. Delaware has become a popular site for secure storage, thanks to its East Coast...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
coatesvilletimes.com

What To Do: Annual Kimberton Community Fair returns July 25

Two things arrive in this area every July without fail — heat waves and an assortment of festivals, outside music events, carnivals, family-oriented celebrations and summertime fairs. If you enjoy country fairs, you should check out the Annual Kimberton Community Fair (Kimberton Fairgrounds, Route 113, Kimberton, 610-933-4566, http://kimbertonfair.org) which...
POLITICS
fox29.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Wells Fargo Center welcomes Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 30th and Sunday, July 31st. The entertaining family event will feature real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks toys with many fan favorites, including Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™, and Demo Derby, plus the all-new Mega Wrex™, Race Ace™ and Bigfoot® Midwest Madness™. This is the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot and will have the audience extra pumped for the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chester County: A Nostalgic Night Out

Drive-in movies are back in fashion and may be the perfect movie night for friends and families. Just like in the good old days, you can park your car and watch a film on the big screen. And with so many classic films being screened, there’s something for everyone. So grab the kids, round up your friends, load up the car, and head to the drive-in for a fun night out at the movies.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philadelphia's $500K Harriet Tubman statue controversy gets national attention

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s controversy over awarding a direct commission for a permanent Harriet Tubman monument has aroused widespread national interest and a split among the city’s own statue advisory committee. During a June 15 public input meeting, critics denounced city arts officials for giving the $500,000 commission...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr’s American Heritage Credit Union Property Listed for Sale at $300,000

203 E. Browning Road in Bellmawr, the location of the American Heritage Credit Union, has been listed for sale at $300,000, according to Loop.net. Mark Matthews of 42Freeway.com recently reported that American Heritage Credit Union will be moving to 1320 N. Black Horse Pike in Glendora. American Heritage Credit Union...
BELLMAWR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy