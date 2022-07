Heading to PNC Music Pavilion tonight to see Luke Bryan at his Charlotte Raised Up Right Tour concert?. Luke is a staple on the summer concert series circuit and never disappoints! He puts on one heck of a show no matter the weather which he’s had some delays (I guess Rain is A Good Thing though!) or he takes a tumble. Whatever happens, he owns it and has the time of his life. Plus there are few things better than watching him dance. Luke can shake it for me anytime! If that couldn’t be better he’s joined by Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. You won’t want to miss one minute of this awesome line-up!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO