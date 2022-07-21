ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Coopers Mills gaining valuable experience with the Clippers

By Jason Hutton
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgQDp_0goJUBPp00 Coopers Mills gaining valuable experience with the Clippers

Kalamazoo College second baseman Cooper Mills is playing with the Muskegon Clippers this summer.

The all-MIAA performer in the spring is getting some valuable at bats against Division One and Division Two pitchers this summer.

"This biggest thing for me is, I'm a smaller guy, trying to get stronger, having more hard contact and just kind of developing my game to be a little bit faster and stronger. Hit for a little bit more power," Mills said. "It has been tough here, the pitching is really, really good in our league, so it's been really fun to face challenge pitching and face some really good arms."

Mills doesn't have great numbers with Muskegon, but the experience should be valuable for him in the long run.

Comments / 0

 

