DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This week I updated all of us on an ongoing project of the Texas Tree Foundation. The Cool Schools Program is the transformation of Dallas county school grounds into outdoor learning centers. The program is working on seven school campus this fall, bringing the total to over 30. Most of these schools are in low-served areas of Dallas.Just one visit to any of these school grounds and you can't unsee it. These are huge expanses of tree-less grass — not exactly inviting space for play or neighbors. The program designs and plants trees and hardscape to transform these areas...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO