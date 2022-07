CHICAGO — Authorities say a group of teens wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night drove to a nearby police station for help. According to police, sometime after 9 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 500 block of Garfield came under attack when an occupant from another car opened fire. Police say the shooting victims were able to make their way to the 2nd District Police Station in the 5100 block of S. Wentworth Ave. for help.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO