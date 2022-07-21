ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Grant County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Browns Valley to Garden City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Browns Valley, Lake Traverse Housing Units and Peever Flats Housing around 805 AM CDT. Long Lake around 810 AM CDT. Beardsley, Yankeetown and Tinkertown around 815 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hazel, Bonanza Grove, Barry, Goose Lake, Big Stone Lake, Lismore Colony, Thomas, Kellerton Church, Big Stone Colony, Clinton, Hamlin Education Center, Hayti and Lagoona Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Zebra mussels discovered in Enemy Swim Lake

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Enemy Swim Lake in Day County. “An adult zebra mussel was found near the NeSoDak Beach area in early July,” said Area Fisheries Supervisor, Mark Ermer. “Lake residents and GFP spent several weeks looking for additional mussels. One adult, of similar size to the first mussel discovered, was found near the Church Bay boat ramp.”
DAY COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Winning Dakota Cash lottery jackpot ticket sold in Watertown

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota was home to multiple big winners as a result of this weekend’s lottery drawings. The winners were highlighted by South Dakota’s seventh Lucky for Life second prize winner. The winning ticket was purchased at Ken’s Superfair Foods in Aberdeen. The ticket matched...
WATERTOWN, SD
sdpb.org

Couple save their ranch through grit and grassland management

Although Layne and LeAnn Lux both grew up on McPherson County farms, when the couple had their first child and were ready to continue the family farming tradition, their parents were too young and their farms too small to support another family farming full-time. So, in 1996, when a small...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcpherson County, SD
County
Brown County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
streetfoodblog.com

Is it price paying a go to to Aberdeen’s The Flying Wok?

Stumbling throughout a avenue meals truck in Aberdeen is well executed. The road meals scene is constantly rising, significantly now that we’re into summer time, and I for one am having fun with each second of making an attempt out as many as humanly potential. New distributors have not...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy