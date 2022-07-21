ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Homes with wood roofs most susceptible to wildfires

By Max Roth
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents who live in wildfire prone area should be warned that a new study says they should not have wood shingles on their homes.

The new report is from Headwaters Economics, a western U.S. think tank, and written by their policy lead and wildfire researcher Kimiko Barrett.

“So wood roofs are the most vulnerable component of a home to a wildfire. Because they are the largest surface area,” Barrett said.

The reason roofs are the first line of defense for a structure is because fires tend to attack from the air.

“It's actually embers that fly miles ahead of a wildfire,” added Barrett.

Barrett said data is unavailable for much of the U.S., including from most Utah counties, but even the currently limited information shows well over a million such homes in the country, including more than five thousand in the state.

The data the researchers worked with only had about a quarter of the nation's roofs assessed. with only Davis, Utah and Weber counties represented in Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters announce 100% containment on Tibble Fire in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused fire that has burned 0.5 acres in American Fork Canyon is 100% contained, state wildfire officials said. The Tibble Fire started Saturday morning north of State Route 92 and west of State Route 144 in “steep, rocky...
KSLTV

Tibble Fire 100% contained, 2 reservoirs closed

SALT LAKE CITY — The Pine Hollow and Silver Lake Flat reservoirs remained closed Sunday morning even though firefighters contained the Tibble Fire. Utah Fire Info said crews reached 100% containment early Sunday, Utah Fire Info tweeted. Helicopters will be using the closed reservoirs as landing sites so they...
news3lv.com

Wildfire in Nevada, Utah burns 5100 acres, 5 percent contained

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lightning-sparked wildfire straddling the Nevada-Utah state line is only 5% contained as of Saturday, according to federal officials. The Dodge Springs Fire was first reported on Thursday, July 21, about 25 miles southeast of Caliente, Nevada, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: Tibble Fire 100% contained

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Tibble Fire is 100% contained. At this time, Pine Hollow trailhead will remain closed for a helicopter landing zone. UPDATE: 7/23/22 2:18 P.M. AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info has provided an update on the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Millions of Utahns live in areas of drought

(The Center Square) - Over 2.7 million Utah residents live in drought areas as the majority live in areas listed in high or very high fire danger, according to the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. New information released from the U.S. Drought Monitor this week shows over 80%...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
ABC4

A weekend of heat and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s. As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat […]
FOX 13 News

Utah school systems rank among best in US

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the first day of school in Utah is still a few weeks away, the state has already received decent grades for its school systems. A new WalletHub study released Monday showcasing the best and worst school systems in the U.S. placed Utah at No. 13 overall.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

Celebrating pioneers of color and their legacy in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — For the 175th anniversary of Mormon pioneers arriving in the Salt Lake Valley, FOX 13 News took a look back at pioneers of color who are often forgotten about when Utahns look back on history. “These are people who were basically erased from public perception,”...
kjzz.com

People celebrate 'heart of Utah' over Pioneer Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After the Days of '47 Parade Saturday, celebrations continued through the night. With the threat of wildfires, personal fireworks were banned in certain parts of the state and fire crews urged people to go to professional shows. Outside the Days of '47 Rodeo,...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Headwaters Economics
eastidahonews.com

Utah’s Black pioneers in Mormon migration honored with monument

(CNN) — Utah officials, along with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unveiled a monument Friday honoring African American pioneers at a park in Salt Lake City. The monument, entitled Pioneers of 1847 Monument, honors the lives of Black pioneers who took part in the...
UTAH STATE
fox29.com

Watch: Endless sea of crickets overrun Idaho highway

An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 13 News

Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 News

Utah cookie store burglarized while dealing with lawsuit

MIDVALE, Utah — Less than a day after speaking to FOX 13 News about legal troubles due to a lawsuit from the company Crumbl, one of Crave Cookies' stores was broken into. The grand opening of Crave’s new store in Draper was held Saturday. But just a few miles away, one of its existing locations was burglarized early in the morning.
DRAPER, UT
FOX 13 News

Family battles Utah hospital in court over man's life

OGDEN, Utah — An Alabama man is lying in a Utah hospital bed on life support. The hospital says he is brain dead, while his family says he’s alive. Lawyers on both sides started making their cases Friday. Casey Durham was visiting Utah when he was run over...
kslnewsradio.com

Firework restrictions throughout Utah as Pioneer Day approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Towns, cities and even counties across the state have released varying firework restrictions and bans as Pioneer Day approaches. Many places including Tooele County, Bountiful, Weber County and Herriman (to name a few) have all released their own restrictions and bans. Firework restrictions in Tooele...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Where can you see professional firework shows this weekend in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s celebration of Pioneers Day on July 24, commences this weekend and will be complete with professional firework shows offered throughout Utah. These are the fireworks shows referenced by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday, when he asked Utahns to avoid the use of personal fireworks and to instead attend a professional show.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy