Sussex County, NJ

Heat Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brackney to near Mehoopany to near Danville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tunkhannock, Montrose and Mehoopany around 555 PM EDT. Great Bend and Osterhout around 600 PM EDT. Falls, Hallstead and New Milford around 605 PM EDT. Factoryville, La Plume and Wallsville around 615 PM EDT. Waverly, Clarks Summit and Susquehanna around 620 PM EDT. Scranton, Nescopeck and East Benton around 625 PM EDT. Dunmore, Dickson City and Nuremburg around 630 PM EDT. Archbald, Olyphant and Mayfield around 635 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Eastern Chester. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot conditions will continue through Monday and it will turn more humid tonight and Monday. Despite air temperatures Monday forecast to be several degrees lower than Sunday, it will be more humid. In addition, it will be very warm again tonight with the highly urbanized areas such as Center City Philadelphia not dropping below 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be arriving Monday afternoon and will bring significant relief for Monday night and Tuesday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

