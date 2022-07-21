Puppy found with tape wrapped around mouth inside Las Vegas casino parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man is in-custody after officers say he left his puppy inside his hot car while he gambled at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

The puppy was found with its mouth taped shut inside the car at the parking garage.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers climbed through the car’s open sunroof to rescue the puppy.

Officials with animal control say the temperature inside the car was 108 degrees.

The man was reportedly gone for 2 hours.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of willful or malicious torture of a dog.