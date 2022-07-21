ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Autauga, Dallas, Elmore, Perry, Tallapoosa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullock, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullock; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Macon County in southeastern Alabama Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martin Dam to near Millbrook to near Paul M Grist State Park, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Montgomery, Union Springs, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Meadville, Milstead, Pike Road, Coosada, White Hall, Shorter, Gordonville, Franklin, Lowndesboro, Benton, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Woodcrest and Snowdoun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Storm damage reports in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Deadly storms badly damaged some parts of central Alabama on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. In Birmingham, police said two children died and others were trapped inside a home on Tenth Ave. W. after a tree fell on the roof. One woman and another child were taken to the hospital with injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 28-year-old Brodriauna D. Hodges was killed when the pickup truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Officials with ALEA said Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Tuskegee woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A 28-year-old Tuskegee woman is dead after an early morning crash in Macon County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, July 24, and claimed the life of a Tuskegee woman. Brodriauna D. Hodges, 28, was killed when the 2005 Nissan Titan she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
TUSKEGEE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ALDOT installing traffic signal at Alabama Highway 14 and Chapel Road in Wetumpka

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama Highway 14 and Chapel Road in Wetumpka on Sunday, July 24, weather permitting. Work will be performed Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m.until installation is complete. Once the traffic...
WSFA

1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting. Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot. Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the...
alabamanews.net

Birthday Parade for 99-year-old Montgomery Resident

A beloved member of the community had her birthday celebrated in a special way. Montgomery resident Hazel McCain celebrated her 99th birthday Friday morning. The Pilgrim Rest Senior Center put together a birthday parade for Mrs. McCain to celebrate a big milestone for her and for the community to come out and show her some love.
lakemagazine.life

An Eye on Lake Martin's Future

Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (Dist. 81) addressed development issues at the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners Association annual meeting, held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville on June 11. Increased growth over recent years, especially after people flocked to the lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised questions about infrastructure and lifestyle, as well as traffic patterns and boating laws.
alabamanews.net

FBC Montgomery returns to Main Sanctuary after nearly 300 days

After nearly 300 days First Baptist Church in Montgomery returned to having services in their main sanctuary. In November of 2021, the church was attacked by an arsonist who set fire to multiple area’s of the church. For the next three weeks the church plans to have one service...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Update on Possible Serial Rapist in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 am Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, conducted a press conference to provide update to the attacker in the July 4, 2022, Betty Cobb kidnapping criminal case. Tony Lamar White was identified as the suspect and immediately fled the State of Alabama. A manhunt resulted in an arrest in Lexington, KY by the highway patrol and White was brought back to Calhoun County and is currently incarcerated with a $4,000,000 bond.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police call 2 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a 2 p.m. news conference, but is providing few other details. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is set to deliver what the department will only say is an “MPD Special Announcement.”. The news conference will take place at MPD’s...
AL.com

24 lbs. of marijuana, $25,000 in cash seized after traffic stop, search warrant in Montgomery

A traffic stop in Montgomery led to one officer’s police car being rammed and the seizure of nearly 24 pounds of marijuana. The stop happened about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Mobile Highway, said Capt. Ronald Dorsey, commander of the department’s Special Operations Unit. Gang investigators were conducting a suppression detail in the southwest corner of the city.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Future unknown for downtown Opelika shops destroyed in overnight fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An overnight fire in downtown Opelika remains under investigation after flames, smoke, and water damage destroys several businesses, devastating downtown merchants and loyal customers. An investigation into what sparked the fire along South Railroad Avenue is ongoing. The fire started at Ma Fia’s Italian restaurant, with fire crews getting called to […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Robin Lake - located at Callaway Gardens - is temporarily closed. At this time, swimming and other water activities are not available. Land activities at our east, west, and north beaches remain open to guests. The decision to close the lake to swimming and other...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when truck collides with concrete culvert

An Alabama woman was killed Sunday when she was ejected from her truck after it struck a concrete culvert. Alabama troopers said Brodiauna D. Hodges, 28, of Tuskegee, was killed early Sunday morning when her 2005 Nissan Titan pickup left U.S. 29 and collided with a concrete culvert. Troopers said...

