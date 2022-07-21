ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PG&E: Re-enroll to receive text alerts about shut-offs

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Don’t ignore a text you may have received from the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reminding you to re-enroll to continue receiving text alerts about possible shut-offs.

That applies to anyone who signed up for the alerts to stay informed about Public Safety Power Shut-offs “for addresses other than their own when high winds cause tree branches or debris to contact energized lines, cause fires or damage company equipment,” the company said in a news release Thursday.

When these things occur, the utility may need to turn off your power to prevent wildfires. To sign up for alerts for any address that is important to you or a loved one, go to pge.com/addressalert. Alerts are accessible in multiple languages by automated call and text.

PG&E said address alerts might be right for you if:

  • You want to know about a Public Safety Power Shut-offs at your home, work, school or other important location;
  • You are a tenant and do not have a PG&E account;
  • You need to stay informed about a shut-offs affecting a friend.

Both customers and non-account holders who want to receive updates regarding addresses where they don’t receive a bill can sign up for a limit number of address alerts. PG&E customers will be automatically enrolled to receive shut-off notifications. Customers are asked to keep their contact information up to date.

The company says it understands that losing power disrupts lives and is working to make its system safer. Below are a few resources that can help you prepare for an outage:

  • Safety Action Center: Find tips and guides to staying safe during wildfires or severe weather;
  • Kids Emergency Preparedness: Access interactive games, safety tips and quizzes to share emergency resources with children;
  • Medical Baseline Program: Sign up for resources available to support those in the disabled and aging populations.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

