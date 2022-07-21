ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPCC receives a truckload of books, literally, to promote more reading

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Through a partnership with the The Molina Foundation, El Paso Community College received a literal truckload of books last spring, a total of 30,437 new books, that EPCC says will distribute to families within El Paso County.

Lorely Ambriz, Head Librarian of EPCC’s Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library, partnered up with The Molina Foundation and accepted a grant the grant that will put brand new books valued at $250,000.

EPCC has had the books in its warehouse since last spring.

For perspective, EPCC say the amount of books they received enough books to fill a book shelf 1,500 feet long.

Books were donated by The Molina Foundation’s 2022 Families Learning Together – Book Buddies Initiative, an initiative to distribute 1.5 million books worth $13 million to nonprofits and community groups across the nation.

The Molina Foundation’s Book Buddies literacy program for 2022 is designed to support nonprofits, service agencies, libraries, and other community organizations across the nation. The goal is to provide free books and other educational resources to help children, parents, and caregivers create word-filled homes through reading and learning together.

Research shows that there continues to be significant academic achievement differences between children in poverty and their better-off peers. There is a strong correlation between illiteracy and a community’s lack of social and economic progress.

Through the Book Buddies program, The Molina Foundation will work with grantees to help children and families:

•             provide at-home learning opportunities;

•             encourage storytelling in everyday life;

•             participate and engage in pleasure reading;

•             connect to the world through books and stories; and

•             develop classroom readiness skills and prepare for school.

We are privileged to receive this generous donation of books, giving these materials out empowers youth and their families with resources that encourage recreational reading, sharing stories and learning all year long.

Lorely Ambriz, Head Librarian, Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library – EPCC

Individual and boxed books have been distributed at various events and to various organizations.

Individual books can be picked up at the Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library located at the EPCC Northwest Campus 6701 S. Desert Blvd. El Paso, TX 79932 or request by the box can be requested by contacting Lorely Ambriz at lambriz@epcc.edu.

The Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library is a partnership of the El Paso Community College and the City of El Paso Public Libraries, established since 2003 and serving as a dual mission library academic for EPCC college students and public as a branch of the El Paso Public Libraries. Serving an extensive underserved community in far west El Paso.

The Molina Foundation is a national nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 2004, it has partnered with more than 2,000 organizations and schools around the country to promote literacy and wellness. In addition, it has donated more than 5 million new children’s books in English and Spanish and hosted hundreds of free workshops and programs for educators, families, and children.

