Crews recover body in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man on a scooter was struck by a car in Providence on Sunday night. Police responded to Broad Street at Detroit Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available. Police said the collision is under investigation.
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Department of Environmental Management identified the kayaker who drowned at Lincoln Woods State Park on Saturday. Officials said 40-year-old Jason Robinson of Cranston was found about 50 feet from shore after his kayak overturned. Divers and search crews looked for him for hours on...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A shooting on Smithfield Avenue in Providence sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Quality Fuel gas station was surrounded with crime scene tape for at least an hour while investigators examined the area. Police said no arrest have been […]
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is helping two families after a late night apartment fire in Central Falls. The fire started in a bathroom on the third floor of an apartment on Claremont Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Fire officials believe the fire...
(WJAR) — A motorcycle ride on Monday remembered a fallen ACI correctional officer. The Beyond The Call of Duty Memorial motorcycle ride honored the late correctional officer Richard Carchia. The 55-year-old Carchia worked at Medium Security and passed away of COVID-19 complications in December, according to the Rhode Island...
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - *Update: Oettinger has been found. A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger. Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 150lbs. Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014...
(WJAR) — The suspect in an hours-long standoff with police in North Providence will have a court hearing on Monday. Gino Rotondo faces several charges following a 16-hour standoff on Stephanie Drive with police that ended on July 13. A status hearing is scheduled at Third Division District Court.
11:21 a.m. – A caller complained about their neighbor’s new fence. Police found workers trying to put up a fence and the neighbor questioning the placement. The caller told police they’ll contact a lawyer. 12:19 p.m. – A caller told police a dog was left in a...
Fire companies responded to a reported house fire in Providence on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. on Tuxedo Avenue. Providence Fire Department confirmed to NBC 10 the fire is now out. There were no injuries. A cause for the fire is under investigation. No other...
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Two families are displaced and a dog died following a fire in Fall River on Sunday morning. The fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. on Norfolk Street. Fire officials confirmed to an NBC 10 News crew on scene the fire started on the...
One person is dead after a serious crash this morning on Route 495. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Andover Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2013 Ford Focus that had rolled over on Route 495 southbound south of Route 93 in Andover.
NORTON — Federal safety regulators are investigating after two men were hospitalized with serious injuries when they were crushed by 5,000-pound granite blocks in a recent industrial accident in Norton. Norton police said at around 10 a.m. last Friday, police officers and fire crews responded to Old Station Supply...
On Sunday Morning at 2:44 AM, Rhode Island State Police arrested Luis Moreno Diaz, 19, of 378 Manton Avenue, apt. #1, Providence, Rhode Island. Diaz was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – First Offense – BAC .15 Greater (Phase I BAC .159% / Phase II BAC .151%).
Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
