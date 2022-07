Setting goals and challenging themselves is no new feat to junior Angus members. In the contest room, that dedication is amplified. The Stockman Contest, held annually at the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), pushes juniors to a new level. The contest is not factored by performance in one contest, but instead accounts for scores from three: the judging contest, quiz bowl written exam and skill-a-thon. Three contestants with the highest combined scores were recognized at the 2022 NJAS awards ceremony on July 8.

