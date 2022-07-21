Las Vegas police search for more victims of man accused of sexual assault, kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman on July 10.

Carlos Nava, 46, allegedly assaulted and robbed the woman near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. He had last been seen driving a Ford truck before being arrested on July 21 near the area of the crime.

Carlos Nava, accused of sexual assault, robbery, and kidnapping, had last been seen driving a Ford truck before being arrested on July 21 near the area of the crime. (LVMPD)

Anyone who may have been a victim of Nava or has information about this incident is urged to contact investigating detectives at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Carlos Nava appeared in court July 22, 2022 for charges of sexual assault, robbery, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon. (KLAS)

His bail was set at $50,000 with the condition of high electronic monitoring at his initial court appearance on Friday. His next court date is scheduled for July 26.

