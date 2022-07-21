Lanes reopened on westbound I-565 near Greenbrier due to wreck

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Paula Pabst is concerned with the excessive speeding she sees while she is out in her yard, not far from where Bethel Road becomes Ready Section. “It has been worse,” Pabst said. “We have lived here for six years now at this house and it just keeps getting worse and worse and people just do not even regard the speed limit.”

