ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Lanes reopened on westbound I-565 near Greenbrier due to wreck

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntsville Police say two lanes of westbound Interstate 565...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hiker was seriously injured Sunday afternoon at Monte Sano State Park when he fell approximately 20 feet. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc. a helicopter was called in to assist Huntsville Fire and Rescue. Although a helicopter was originally called in,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person killed in motorcycle crash

Two inmates were recaptured after a brief escape from a Morgan County Jail work release. According to HEMSI, the hiker fell approximately 20 feet and is in serious condition. Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. WAFF 10...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
WAFF

One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just south of Moulton Saturday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Rafael Marchen, 55, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating hit a vehicle operated by Timothy Hamilton, 54. ALEA says that Marchen...
MOULTON, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle crash in Lawrence County resulted in the death of 55-year-old Rafael Marchen of Haleyville according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. ALEA says the crash happened on Saturday July 23, around 5:30 p.m. The crash was reported on Alabama 33...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested in connection to Morgan County shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said their car had been shot into and one person was hurt.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Webster
The Cullman Tribune

Two taken to area hospitals following ATV accident at Stony Lonesome

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person in custody after overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody following an overnight standoff on East Gateway Drive in south Huntsville. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to a domestic call around 1 a.m. at the home. The officers arrived to find a man with a weapon barricaded inside the home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville Police
WAFF

Car flipped in single-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped on its side after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 431 just south of Owens Cross Roads. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc. one person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Webster says that the extraction...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WAFF

Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been eight months since two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 in Huntsville. No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury. The parents of victim Hannah Parton are sad, angry,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields. Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy