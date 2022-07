OKMULGEE, Okla. — Residents in Okmulgee County may see deputies patrolling the area more often after Sheriff Eddy Rice says they’ve seen an increase in property crimes. “We are bringing out guys and trying to make as many contacts as we can," Rice says. "So we can find the elements that need to be taken out of the rotation, so we can stop the trend that’s going on."

