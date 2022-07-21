ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Posey County Fair back in full effect this week

By A’Leeyah Ponder
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - The end of summer means more than heat waves and back-to-school countdowns for Posey County, as the fair is back in town. The Posey County Fair includes free...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. Fairs kicks off Monday

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off Monday at the fairgrounds off Highway 41. A lot of events will be happening throughout the week. A few showcases are set for Monday morning. All buildings will open to the public at 3 with rides starting at 5.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some closures are coming this week as Section 1 construction for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing gets underway Monday. A section of Kimsey Lane will close if the weather cooperates. That’s between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road, including the Kimsey Lane overpass of Highway 41...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It’s a big day in the Hoosier state. Indiana’s special session is set to begin today. Several items are on the agenda, including abortions and helping Hoosiers with inflation. Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Wayne County. Troopers say it left a woman...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Posey County, IN
Government
County
Posey County, IN
14news.com

Celebration set for new Jefferson Elementary in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools is celebrating its new elementary school. Students will head off to Jefferson Elementary in a couple of weeks for the first time. However, they are getting a preview Monday night with an open house and ribbon-cutting. The open house is from 4...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials say there is a switch in developers for the Fifth and Main project in downtown Evansville. CRG Residential, a Carmel-based construction and real estate investment firm, will now continue the downtown redevelopment. We’re told that CRG Residential had previously helped with Evansville’s 144-unit mixed-use...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#Heat Waves#In Full Effect#Carnival Rides#The Posey County Fair#The Queen Court
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 29-31

Head to the Owensboro Convention Center on July 29 and 30 to experience the 2022 Owensboro Artifact Show. This event has gained popularity over the years for providing and selling some of the coolest Native American artifacts from all over the country. You can also enjoy an Ethnography Show at this two-day event. Vendors will have everything from coins and knives to fossils, jewelry and arrow heads. The show runs July 29 from 2-8 p.m. and July 30 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $20 on Friday and free on Saturday.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

News 4 Throwback: City Museum Opens in 1997

ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized. ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized. Updated: 16 hours ago. Owensboro reacts to two motorcycle crashes this summer. Demolition City Roller Derby returns to Evansville following...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
14news.com

Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An expungement clinic is happening Thursday in Owensboro. You can find out from officials if you’re eligible, what steps must be taken and what costs are associated with expungement. That’s happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center. That’s at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro reacts to two motorcycle crashes this summer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People in Owensboro held events Saturday, reacting to two different motorcycle crashes from this summer. One of which resulted in the death of the driver. It was a big day for bikers in western Kentucky. At Milligan’s Bar, people held a fundraiser for Sean Harrell, a...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

New Brewery Coming to Evansville’s West Side

Another place to try out a locally brewed beer is heading to Evansville's west side!. Sitting near Barker and the Lloyd Expressway sits a building that is about to have new life brought to it! The building was once just used as the University of Southern Indiana's scene, prop, and costume storage for their theater program. According to an article on USI.edu in 2018 the university board of trustees authorized the sale of this building. Here's what USI had to say about the building and its use:
EVANSVILLE, IN
freedom929.com

BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Chandler calls for voluntary water restrictions

Due to the ongoing drought conditions, Chandler Utilities has called for a voluntary water conservation order. The area effected in the zone includes everything between Jenner Road and Outer Lincoln Avenue, and between highway 261 and Libbert road in Newburgh. The voluntary water conservation order is in effect until August...
NEWBURGH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy