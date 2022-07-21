ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Southwest Gas Foundation donated $50,000 to Mayor Romero's Tucson Million Trees Program

By Bivian Contreras
 3 days ago
Office of the Mayor  |  City of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southwest Gas Foundation donated $50,000 to Mayor Romero's Tucson Million Trees Program, which will increase Tucson's tree canopy in frontline communities.

The donation, which was matched dollar for dollar by another charitable gift, adds $100,000 to the Mayor's goal of planting one million trees in Tucson by 2030.

The Mayor's Office has partnered with Tucson Clean and Beautiful to put the Mayor's vision into action by organizing tree plantings in high-risk communities.

Today, TCB received a $15,000 check from the Southwest Gas Foundation, the first installment of which will allow the local non-profit to plant or distribute about 430 trees.

Today we are seeing what is possible when the public and private sector come together to act on climate.

Increased urban heat is a result of greenhouse gas emissions, low tree canopy, and increased paved surfaces, and our historically underserved neighborhoods are in urgent need of urban shade.

I am very grateful to the Southwest Gas Foundation for stepping up to do their part to help cities like Tucson address extreme heat.

As we plan and act on climate, we will continue to identify ways to reduce carbon emissions from all our energy sources.

~Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

As the main Tucson Million Trees partner, Tucson Clean and Beautiful uses the City of Tucson's Tree Equity Score Analyzer to identify neighborhoods most in need of crucial tree investment that may help decrease air pollution, collect carbon dioxide, and lower energy costs in households.

This donation to Tucson Clean and Beautiful is just the latest example of Southwest Gas’ ongoing efforts to partner with our communities on projects that enhance quality of life in our service territories and provide sustainable, environmental solutions.

We expect this donation to increase the number of trees in up to five neighborhoods around Tucson.

We’re proud to team with Mayor Romero’s Tucson Million Trees program, Tucson Clean and Beautiful, and the homeowners and neighborhoods who will benefit from increased shade, cooler temperatures, and improved air quality.”

~Dr. Laura S. Nelson

Mayor Regina Romero, cosidered a national leader in climate adaption, was awarded the 2022 Ironwood Award for Public Service from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Mayor Romero's goal is to expand Tucson's canopy was recently featured as a case study in the Arbor Day Foundation's 2022 publication, Now is the Time for Trees.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9.

David Fosca
3d ago

If a tree is allowed to grow full it's able to capture far more carbon, an example desert ironwood trees grow multiple branches at the base of the tree let it grow full, no reason to prune desert trees unless there is no room for it to develop fully, the more branches the greater the tree absorbs carbon, besides it looks a lot better, in the desert the purpose of a tree is more shade , the landscapers here butcher the trees, let it grow full.

Joel Atteberry
2d ago

deplenishing our ground water to levels unreachable by trees that have been here for YEARS. is topic not addressed instead of this bandaid approach to the "problem"...

Heat deaths rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat has killed more people in Pima County this year. Heat killed 17 people in Pima County and most were not living their lives on the street. Anyone who’s lived in Arizona who awhile understands just how hot it can be. But you still may not appreciate that the heat can be enough to kill you even in your own home.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Where's Waldo is back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 21 local businesses are inviting kids to find a little hidden cardboard man somewhere inside. Waldo is hidden throughout downtown Tucson, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Midtown and the Mercado District. Treasure hunters should start at Antigone Books to grab a Where’s Waldo passport then...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

SR 77 Paving Work in Tucson to Resume July 24

The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin the third round of pavement replacement work on the State Route 77/Oracle Road improvement project starting the week of Sunday, July 24, with plans to resurface one mile of the highway in the coming weeks. The paving will take place between Ina and...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

