ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Journey House Packers youth football returns to Milwaukee

By Delaney Brey
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtU7I_0goJPtzU00

Football is back, and this season, so are the Journey House Packers.

"We've been down a little over two years due to the pandemic, but we are back and ready to roll," says Martin Wedle, football coach at Journey House.

For 18 seasons, Coach Weddle has been making sure kids in Milwaukee get a chance to play.

"Our boys and girls need opportunities and exposure to sports, academics, and cultural events just like everyone else," says Weddle.

This week, that opportunity is a free football camp in preparation for the upcoming league.

"Two-point stance, three-point stance, firing off the ball, breakdown position, blocking and tackling. Very fundamental," says Weddle. "Our first official practice is Monday, Aug. 1. Our program is a part of the All-American Youth Football League, it's a statewide league."

While you may have missed out on the free camp, you haven't missed out on signing up to play for the Journey House Packers.

"We have a fifth and sixth-grade team and then we have a seventh and eighth-grade combined team. So anyone interested in playing anyone, you can go to www.journeyhouse.org ."

But it's not all about football the game is just a tool. The real mission behind Journey House is to place and keep the next generation on the right track.

"So some kids may come out here and really may not want to play, as I didn't when I started. But my dad encouraged me, he pushed me, and the rest is history. I've been coaching at Journey House for nearly two decades and played high school and college so you never know. It's about development and getting something out of these young people that they may not see or know that they have within them," says Weddle.

When you play for change, we all win.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

Brewers agree to 5-year Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. Ashby's deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Saturday night. Woodruff (8-3) improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27. He had a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s Syndrome, which affected his pitching fingers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

The iconic Milwaukee movie poster. Who is on it and why?

MILWAUKEE — This poster with classic Milwaukee characters was created by Shane Bakken, a local digital marketer and photographer who wanted to gather Milwaukee’s icons in one same image. Do you recognize them all? From top left to right:. Mike “Freeway” Carter - Local Milwaukee sports fan legend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#American Football#The Journey House Packers#Coac
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Alex Lasry Tours Black Owned Small Businesses

This week, Democratic candidate for US Senate Alex Lasry spent an afternoon touring Black and Latino-owned small businesses in Kenosha, following up on recent tours of Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee and Racine. Lasry took the opportunity to talk to the small business owners about their successful businesses, the challenges they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Air & Water Show; last day of preparations

MILWAUKEE - Organizers with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show offered on Friday, July 22 a final preview of what to expect when the Navy's Blue Angels and more grace the city's lakefront on Saturday and Sunday. "We saw the airplane just go by the water, it was so cool."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee summer youth program funding announced, nearly $500K

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) on Thursday, July 21 announced nearly $500,000 in funding for summer youth programs. A grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will fund sustain youth programming through Aug. 31. The funding kicked in on June 1. The Resiliency...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity 'extreme' for 10 straight weeks

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 22 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a fifth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 10 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 244.5 new COVID-19 cases...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

5-year-old girl shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot near 49th and Meinecke Sunday morning. Police could not confirm the little girl's condition at this moment or what lead up to the shooting. MPD has not said if anyone is in custody or if they have any suspects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After fire, West Allis mobile home to be demolished

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a fire, a family returned to a West Allis home Saturday, July 23 to salvage what they could before it's demolished. "Got a bunch of guys together and sledgehammers, and they’re having a great time," said Kristen Bussey. "We have to get this trailer demoed and out."
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Residents still dealing with damages post storm

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While a few thousand people here in Milwaukee struggled with power after last night's storm, some of the worst of it hit the northern parts of Southeast Wisconsin. Some people in Cedar Grove have been without power since Saturday night, they say while it'll...
CEDAR GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Across Milwaukee police were called to four separate shootings on Friday, July 22, 2022. At around 8:15 p.m., near 22nd and Wright Streets, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mega Millions jackpot hits $660M: 'I'm going to win that money'

MILWAUKEE - The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $660 million Friday night as the drawing deadline came and went at 9 p.m. FOX6 News spoke to people who rushed to get a ticket earlier the night. Each of them said, if they won, they wouldn't just keep the money for themselves.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy