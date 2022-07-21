Milwaukee hairstylist uses sign language skills to cater to hearing impaired community

MILWAUKEE — Jenna Frederick has always had a passion for making people feel beautiful. Now, she wants to extend that passion to a community near and dear to her heart. She started by posting a video of herself on the Facebook page of Neroli Salon and Spa where she works.

"Hi my name is Jenna, I am a 'CODA'," said Frederick.

'CODA' stands for child of a deaf adult.

"My father is deaf," said Frederick. "​He taught me everything I know."

Over time, she became fluent in American Sign Language (ASL).

"ASL is actually my first language. I could sign before I could speak."

She's using her gift to help others feel comfortable coming into the salon without feeling judged.

"In my industry with consultations, communication is key," Frederick said. "I feel that most people are intimidated to come here because they think no one will understand them."

Her goal? To bridge the communication gap, and provide the best service possible for whoever comes to sit in her seat.

"Milwaukee has a huge deaf community. I wanted to be able to create an environment where everyone feels welcome here," said Frederick.

If you'd like to book with Jenna or any other stylists, click here.

