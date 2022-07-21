NYPD: Teen fatally shot in the face in the Bronx; corrections officer arrested

Police say a shooter is still at large after allegedly killing a man in the Bronx early this morning.

According to the NYPD, an 18-year-old was shot in the face near the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Grand Concourse Street at around 1 a.m.

An off-duty NYC Corrections Officer was arrested in connection to the incident. He currently faces charges for murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police confirmed that a toy pellet gun was recovered at the scene, but cannot confirm who was using it or if it was used during the incident.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.