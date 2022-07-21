ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Creators of 'Dumpster Juice' at Bloomsday Cafe to open city's first 'vermouthery' in South Philly

By Maggie Mancini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDumpster Juice, a vermouth brand created by the team at Society Hill's Bloomsday Cafe, is set to open its own production space in South Philadelphia next year. Owner Zach Morris and general manager Tim Kweeder spilled the news in a series of Instagram posts last week, promising more of the wildly...

morethanthecurve.com

Real Philly Deli Tour comes to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken

JL Jupiter, who reviews dishes from restaurants in the Philadelphia region, recently posted a video from his visit to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken that was part of Dietz & Watson’s Real Philly Deli Tour. During his stop in Conshy, Jupiter learned about the deli’s history and tried the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Phillies New Popcorn Inspired By Chickie’s & Pete’s

You're probably wondering: "What does Philly Pop taste like?" Thankfully, this new snack has been inspired by the crab fries that are a staple at Philadelphia's iconic sports stadium. This corn snack has a tangy white cheddar flavor and signature seasoning from AramarkSports. If you've been waiting for the Philly Pop to come to Citizen Bank Park, you've come to the right place!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Minor Fire' Closes South Philly's Melrose Diner

The Melrose Diner briefly caught fire Monday morning closing the South Philadelphia icon. Philadelphia firefighters responded to a fire at the diner at Passyunk and Snyder avenues and South 15th Street at 7:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the roof, a fire department spokesperson said. Within 10 minutes,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Our Review of Vedge in Philadelphia

This week, I finally got to check out a restaurant I’ve been wanting to visit – Vedge. Vedge is a “vegetable restaurant” with a plant-based menu located in Center City, Philadelphia. It’s highly regarded as one of the best restaurants in Philadelphia, as well as one of the best vegan restaurants vegetarian restaurants in the entire country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

While People Still Flock to Bucks and Other Collar Counties, Cell Phone Data Shows Some Are Opting to Move from the Suburbs back into Philadelphia

Philadelphia has started regaining some of the population it lost during the pandemic-driven migration as some residents are opting to move back to the city from the suburbs, writes Jake Blumgart for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to an analysis of cell phone data, Philadelphia is one of the few major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local Residents Find Different Ways To Stay Cool As Philadelphia’s Heat Health Emergency Remains In Effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city has opened more cooling centers to get a break from the sun and for those dealing with the heat and limited resources to cool things down. This weather can be dangerous and the city has activated a number of services to help keep everyone safe. It’s been brutal out and people are finding any way they can to cool off. On a hot, sticky and scorching Saturday night, Idris Jones is spending his 13th birthday with his dad trying to find a little reprieve from the heat at the Swann Fountain in Logan Square. “We pretty much went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Adventure Aquarium's latest sharks celebration highlights their teeth

You may have heard of "Shark Week," but what about a whole month dedicated to the fearsome predator?. This is a reality at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, which is hosting "Shark Tooth Summer" from Aug. 4 through Sept. 5. The celebration highlights the aquarium's shark population, the largest in the...
CAMDEN, NJ
#South Philly#South Philadelphia#Vermouth#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Dumpster Juice#Abc#Americans
Fstoppers

Is This Progress?

These images all descend from the same image sources. It was a rainy day almost four years ago and we had just had brunch with our daughter at the Black Dog Irish bar across the intersection. The food was pretty good, in case you happen to be in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

Op-ed: The SCEE Attempt to Sell Boy Scout Tract a Violation of Trust

Fourteen years ago, I began stewarding portions of land in the Upper Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the outset, it was a mere 2,400 square feet in the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education (SCEE) organic community garden plots. I worked shoulder to shoulder with SCEE staff and fellow gardeners to clear invaders from fence lines and to run vital waterlines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Suburban Philadelphia 2022 Rental Market: Lessees? More!

The suburban rental market for 2022 showed activity even more fierce than within the city limits. The suburban Philadelphia rental market ranked among the top 20 most in the nation in 2022 for competitiveness, writes Veronica Grecu for RentCafe. It ranked at No.17 nationally with a competitive score of 78.1....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

The Heat Wave Will Come to an End With Stormy Weather Expected

The oppressive heat wave in Philadelphia will reach its eighth day on Monday, but it won't reach Day 9 as scattered storms are expected before the day ends. A First Alert -- first for the steamy heat and then for the potential for severe storms -- is in effect Monday until 9 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

