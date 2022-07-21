Creators of 'Dumpster Juice' at Bloomsday Cafe to open city's first 'vermouthery' in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city has opened more cooling centers to get a break from the sun and for those dealing with the heat and limited resources to cool things down. This weather can be dangerous and the city has activated a number of services to help keep everyone safe. It’s been brutal out and people are finding any way they can to cool off. On a hot, sticky and scorching Saturday night, Idris Jones is spending his 13th birthday with his dad trying to find a little reprieve from the heat at the Swann Fountain in Logan Square. “We pretty much went...

