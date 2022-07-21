ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay Co. Supervisor of Elections hosting ‘Midnight Happiness’

By Jake Holter
 3 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen is hosting “Midnight Happiness” again.

The voter registration event will take place next Monday, July 25, from 8 a.m. until midnight.

That’s when voter registration closes for the August primary.

Voters can register to vote, or change their party affiliation.

Andersen said he holds this event to give residents as much opportunity as possible to exercise their right to vote.

“If you haven’t checked your registration, do,” Andersen said. “If you’re not sure if your address is updated, check. If you think you should’ve got a vote-by-mail ballot by now, check. Call our office at (850) 784-6100. Make that call and check. We will be here Monday until midnight just to give everybody that last opportunity to get that voter registration information updated.”

The primary election is coming up on Tuesday, August 23.

For more election and voting information, go to bayvotes.org

