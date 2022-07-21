ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Invited to Blake Doyle Skatepark Groundbreaking on Aug. 2

By Pulse Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Pensacola invites the public to a groundbreaking event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. kicking off construction of the Blake Doyle Skatepark, a highly anticipated and monumental project for the Pensacola skate community. The groundbreaking...

