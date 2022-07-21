Two injured in shooting in West Birmingham

Anniston, AL – Chief Nick Bowles of the Anniston Police Department shared via their facebook page that they were made aware of a possible situation on Eulaton Rd involving the neglect of a number of horses. A patrol supervisor and Chief Nick Bowles visited the site this morning. The boarded and resident horses are being taken care of while the owner is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Chief Bowles personally met with the caretakers and he is, “Confident that they will continue to care for all of the horses….they are doing so at their own expense, no less.” He also went on to state that there was not an obvious need to remove any horses for health reasons today. On Monday, they will be able to evaluate and remove any animals if deemed necessary and legal. They will also fully explore any criminal charges for the owner of the property if warranted. Chief Bowles wanted to publicly, “Express my gratitude for the family that has been feeding, watering, and cleaning after the entire group of horses when it was not their responsibility.”

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO