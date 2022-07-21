Colorado Springs Police are looking for a missing 34-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs. Officers responded to the area of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people victims with “possible” gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the university. UCCS said officials are working to notify the next of kin. There is no threat to the community at this time, UCCS police said.
The post Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was found inside a UCCS dorm room over the weekend. A spokesperson for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tells 11 News police discovered the body Saturday evening while responding to a welfare check at the dorms. The deceased has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been released.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs have one person in custody following a reported shooting. It happened near South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the reporting party said the victim was in the area and when they arrived witnesses reportedly told them there...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a suspected drunk driver careened into a “huge” construction crane in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The driver was traveling on Beverly Street when he swerved off road into a construction site just west of Austin Bluffs. Police tell 11 News the car was significantly damaged and both people in the vehicle hurt after it hit the construction equipment. There was minimal damage to the crane itself.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are attempting to locate 7-year-old, Thaddeus Lewis. Thaddeus was last seen on the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Rd possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda Accord. Thaddeus was visiting his father, Jadrian Craig Lewis in Pueblo. Thaddeus was supposed to return to his...
PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect who assaulted a man Tuesday night. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police were called to Wilson Avenue near West 4th Street, where a man was found with several blunt injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oleta Witte, 28, is a White female, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Witte has five warrants. Four of those warrants are for Burglary which includes the following charges: Burglary x5, Theft x3, and Criminal Mischief x4. Witte’s fifth warrant is for Larceny.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in critical condition from a multi-car crash on South Academy late last night. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were called to this crash around 11 p.m. Saturday. Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The person involved was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say three bondsmen are facing charges for kidnapping and burglary Friday. The police department says they were contacted by an employee of a bail bond company asking for assistance in locating a wanted person. A sergeant and officers responded to the area...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police says one person is in the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday. The rollover happened on I-25 just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Drivers should avoid the area as southbound I-25 at Tejon is currently closed. Officers tell 11 News only one vehicle...
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash on Monday. Officers with the Gold Hill Division of CSPD responded just after 12:15 a.m. to a traffic crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of South Tejon Street and the I-25 northbound on ramp. When officers arrived, they determined that the car was making a left turn to enter the on ramp when a southbound motorcycle collided with the car.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person. 34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs. If anyone has information regarding Shearer’s whereabouts or […]
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway northeast of Cañon City after two people were found dead Saturday in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County deputies were dispatched to an area off Fremont County Road 67 past mile marker 8 at around 9 p.m. on a report of deceased people in the area. Once at the scene, deputies called for investigators to respond to the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An active duty U.S. Army member accidentally shot his friend, also a member of the Army, while intoxicated early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to the 2500 block of Bellamy Street, near South Academy and Astrozon, for the report of a shooting
The post Active duty Army member accidentally shoots friend while intoxicated Saturday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
06-30-2022 Jeffrey Warren Conley, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for 7-6-290 Dog running at large. 06-30-2022 Kamarcus Deontae Wells, 23 years old of Colorado Springs, was arrested and. transported to the Teller County Jail on a warrant out of El Paso County. 07-02-2022 Patrick Lloyd...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police shut down the offramp from northbound Interstate 25 onto Arapahoe Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and police said the motorcycle driver was the only person involved. The driver died at the scene and the investigation is still underway.
Comments / 0