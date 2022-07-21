Colorado Springs Police are looking for a missing 34-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash on Monday. Officers with the Gold Hill Division of CSPD responded just after 12:15 a.m. to a traffic crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of South Tejon Street and the I-25 northbound on ramp. When officers arrived, they determined that the car was making a left turn to enter the on ramp when a southbound motorcycle collided with the car.

