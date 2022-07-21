ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Parent University Pensacola to Host Back to School Event at West Pensacola Elementary School

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParent University Pensacola will host a Back-to-School event at West Pensacola elementary School on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00...

thepulsepensacola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atmore Advance

485 students receive school supplies, uniforms, food at Back-to-School Boost July 23

Four-hundred-and-eighty-five students from 214 families received supplies, food and uniforms during the Back-to-School Boost July 23 at Escambia County Middle School. Coordinator Ruth Robison said the boost was a combined effort from Grace Fellowship Atmore, with the help of Empowerment Tabernacle, United Fund of Atmore, the Atmore Community Foundation, Atmore Community Hospital, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the support of the community.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Harvest Church holds back-to-school celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church helped out children in the community for the upcoming school year. Harvest Church along with Samaritan’s Feet International hosted a back-to-school celebration Saturday. Children were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and shoes. FOX10 spoke with Mike Vanvuskirk, who is...
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

Meet Pensacola's new cultural affairs coordinator

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson returned from a vacation on July 11 and held his usual Monday morning meeting with the press. He started by announcing that the city of Pensacola has created a new position to coordinate arts and culture. “In this role, (Sydney) Robinson will assess community needs for...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
City
West Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police begin ‘Youth Violence Prevention Week’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department kick off Youth Violence Prevention Week. This evening there will be a prayer service starting at 6 pm at Mardi Gras Park. City and faith leaders will be there with a message of peace and unity. This is the first in a series of events […]
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

United Ministries Partners with Fred Astaire Dance Studios for “Dancing Through the Decades” Fundraiser

The event takes place Saturday, July 23rd, at 7:00 PM at WSRE Studios. This Saturday, July 23rd, local area nonprofit United Ministries will host a special “Dancing Through the Decades” fundraiser, in partnership with Fred Astaire Dance Studios. On Saturday evening at the WSRE Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at PSC, the Fred Astaire Pensacola Professionals and Students will perform an exciting night of dance – all set to your favorite hits through the decades! Ticket proceeds will help support the mission of United Ministries of Pensacola to prevent homelessness for families in crisis with rent/mortgage and utility assistance, and to encourage and empower families in our community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies#College#Parent University#Host Back
WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Breaking: Juvenile bicyclist hit and killed by truck in Cantonment

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol has reported that a juvenile bicyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Cantonment Saturday evening. Troopers state the bicyclist was traveling on Bentley Oaks Drive when the accident occurred at the intersection of County Rd 297A. The roadway is currently blocked.
CANTONMENT, FL
WFLA

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins July 25

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians can purchase back-to-school items without added sales tax beginning on July 25. The back-to-school sales tax holiday is a 13 day period where certain items like school supplies and clothing are exempt from sales tax, as long as they are priced below a certain value.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy