Parent University Pensacola to Host Back to School Event at West Pensacola Elementary School

The event takes place Saturday, July 23rd, at 7:00 PM at WSRE Studios. This Saturday, July 23rd, local area nonprofit United Ministries will host a special “Dancing Through the Decades” fundraiser, in partnership with Fred Astaire Dance Studios. On Saturday evening at the WSRE Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at PSC, the Fred Astaire Pensacola Professionals and Students will perform an exciting night of dance – all set to your favorite hits through the decades! Ticket proceeds will help support the mission of United Ministries of Pensacola to prevent homelessness for families in crisis with rent/mortgage and utility assistance, and to encourage and empower families in our community.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO