It has been quite the journey for DaniLeigh in recent years and she's returned with a brand new EP. At the top of the morning, the singer shared My Side, a project that speaks to the fallout and heartbreak she endured during her romance with DaBaby. The pair were flaunting their relationship on social media and in music videos, but amid the loved-up posts came internet squabbles, breakups, and Livestream fights that resulted in the police being called to DaBaby's home.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO