Woman missing from Springs Rescue Mission since June 28

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person.

34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs.

If anyone has information regarding Shearer’s whereabouts or has seen her, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

