Fulton, N.Y. — One person was taken to a Syracuse hospital Sunday night after a car-pedestrian accident, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Multiple people called 911 at 6:19 p.m. to report a man had been struck by a vehicle on West Broadway (Route 3) near West Second Street South, dispatchers said. At least one caller told dispatchers the man was not moving and laying on the ground after the crash, according to police dispatches.

FULTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO