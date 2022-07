By now, you've seen the video on social media that a mother posted claiming that her daughters were ignored by the character Rosita at Sesame Street Place in Philadelphia. The Rosita character held up the no-hand gesture and walked right passed the cute little girls, during a parade. Even singer Kelly Rowland saw the video and commented with outrage on social media. Uncle Steve said, "I tell you one thing right there, you lucky I wasnt there and it wasn't one of my kids or grandkids."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO