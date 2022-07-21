First Look at ‘Star Wars: Andor’ B2EMO Droid

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:

