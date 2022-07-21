ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at ‘Star Wars: Andor’ B2EMO Droid

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComicBook.com has shared a first look at B2EMO, a new droid that will debut in “Star Wars: Andor” on Disney+. ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson snapped a photo of the red droid at an exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con. The droid’s description reads,...

wdwnt.com

epicstream.com

Black Adam Star The Rock Receives Rain of Boos at SDCC 2022

Fans of the DC Extended Universe were incredibly thrilled when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed up during his Black Adam panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The wrestler-turned-actor surely electrified the attendees of the panel when he emerged from the dark wearing the DC anti-hero's costume. However, the excitement and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

Amandla Stenberg First Actor Announced for ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

Amandla Stenberg is the first actor announced for the upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series “The Acolyte.”. Stenberg announced her casting on Instagram, writing, “Honored is an understatement.”. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Amandla...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Jesse’s Trading Post Opens, Cast Members Start Training at Walt Disney World Railroad, & More: Daily Recap (7/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, July 22, 2022.
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: “I’m an Incomparable Talent”

Keke Palmer doesn’t appear to appreciate the recent social media conversation comparing her career to that of Zendaya. A Saturday tweet drew attention for claiming that a perceived difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” The Twitter thread pointed out that Palmer and Zendaya are both former child stars but that Nope is being described in some circles as Palmer’s breakout role.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

Disney x BaubleBar Debut Princess Jasmine Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney Princess-inspired Minnie ear headband has arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The starry Jasmine ear headband by Disney x BaubleBar makes its debut at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Guests can also find Ariel-inspired ears and a Tiana ear headband.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Love is Universal Windbreaker Sweeps into Universal Studios Florida

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests can prepare for the winter season by adding this rainbow Love is Universal Windbreaker to their wardrobe. The windbreaker can be found in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Love is Universal Windbreaker – $60.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Merida Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom

After an absence of over two years, the traditional Merida meet and greet has returned to Magic Kingdom. Today was her first day back, and she was meeting guests intermittently. For the most accurate meet and greet times, check the My Disney Experience app for the date of your visit.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Finally Resurfaces at Disneyland

Join our underseas adventure as well take a ride on the newly refurbished Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland. This attraction hasn’t opened since the pandemic closure of 2020, so we were very excited to dive below the waves again after so long. What sea creatures and sunken treasures will await us at the bottom of the ocean? Let’s dive in and find out!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Marvel Studios Announces Full MCU Phase 5 Timeline Including ‘Captain America and the New World Order,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Thunderbolts,’ and More

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios made many announcements about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the full timeline for MCU Phase 5. For theatrical releases, they announced the following:. “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” is the official beginning of MCU Phase 5, with “Black Panther: Wakanda...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed

There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Jujutsu Kaisen The REAL 4D’ Film Coming Soon to Universal Studios Japan

Since its 2018 debut, “Jujutsu Kaisen” has exploded in popularity as both a serialized manga and anime series. And as Universal Studios Japan continues to pursue limited-time attractions with popular Japanese properties, they’re partnering with the popular series to bring the first-ever “Jujutsu Kaisen” theater attraction to the park this September!
COMICS

