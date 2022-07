Amy Schumer has purchased the townhouse featured in the rom-com Moonstruck. The comedian allegedly paid $11 million for the townhouse, which was built in 1829. Schumer previously alluded to her move after listing her Manhattan penthouse for $15 million. "It's pretty obvious where were are going. If you leave this borough, what borough do people usually move to? It's not rocket science," she said at the time, according to The Wall Street Journal. She was talking about Brooklyn, of course, which is exactly where her new home is located.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO