"On The Precipice"

Where to go and what to do while you await your next TCFF screening. Joyously termed “The Return,” the annual Traverse City Film Festival (TCFF) is back in action July 26–31. The festival will host numerous film screenings featuring black and white classics, cult favorites, foreign films, shorts, documentaries, and immersive masterpieces.
Binge Fest Your guide to upcoming big screen showings around the North By Lynda Wheatley. Got an eye for indies? Have only a weekend to catch up on the year’s best? Or simply want to watch a movie on something other than your television screen? Film festivals, single showings, and shorts galore are coming soon to a bona fide theater near you. Here’s where to go, and when, this summer and fall.
It’s back: After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Traverse City Film Festival returns to northern Michigan July 26 through July 31. While much remains the same about the festival we know and love, change is also in the air. A New Face. We talked to TCFF’s new festival director,...
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Local creatives are making their mark on northern Michigan. While there may not be eight million stories in little ol’ Traverse City, there is a small but growing number of story-tellers living and working right here in our laid-back neck of the woods. Here are just a few of the fascinating folks of film who share their thoughts on how they view their own work and what they’ve learned about doing it along the way.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. With special guest Chris Smither. Ten-time Grammy Award winner Bonnie Raitt topped the charts in the early 90s with classic hits like "Something To Talk About" & "I Can't Make You Love Me" & was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. She brings her blend of blues, R&B, rock, & pop.
$35-$50 Two races (28 mile single track & 15 mile single track), two rides (15 mile single track tour & 28 mile single track tour), Stone Hound Brewing beer, Boardman River & more. There will also be the Norte Youth Cycling Balance Bike Race - free.
