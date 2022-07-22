ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6 hearings – live: Video shows Trump rehearsing mob condemnation, as Hawley seen fleeing Capitol

By Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie,Gustaf Kilander and Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U688G_0goJNNge00

The latest of the January 6 committee’s hearings concluded after close to three hours focusing on Donald Trump ’s refusal to call off the mob of supporters who violently attacked Congress.

Alongside the details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech the then-president gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot testified in person.

The committee began proceedings by revealing there would be further hearings in September. They also covered the efforts by White House staff to try and get Trump to act as the rioters began to breach the Capitol and desperate radio communications from Mike Pence’s security detail.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have rested their case against far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon , who is in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress. The Department of Justice argues he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.

In other news, former first lady Melania Trump has lashed out at her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham , claiming she was not informed about the Capitol riot.

