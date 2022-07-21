Army soldier uses TikTok to talk about trauma and to break stigmas. ‘I won’t stop’

After serving in Iraq, Army Capt. Ryan Griffis had another challenge ahead of him: coming home.

Griffis, a husband and father, told KKTV in an interview that he struggled to adapt to being home after being deployed, and was afraid of showing it because there‘s a stigma about weakness in the military.

Then, he found a way to ground himself and help others — by posting videos on TikTok.

“I won’t stop until I’m heard around the world,” Griffis writes on his videos.

Millions of people are listening. Griffis’ TikTok account @mrgriffis , where he shares his stories of trauma and difficulties with the hope that it will help other military members who experience similar problems, now has 1.4 million followers.

“I just want people to know it’s alright to not be alright ,” Griffis told The Gazette. “I want people to know that no matter what they’re going through, they can make it through.”

@mrgriffis I will NOT stop until I am heard around the world! It’s alright NOT to be alright. I will break the stigma of being scared to speak up. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call the Veterans Crisis Hotline at 800-273-8255, Option 1. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. #mrgriffis ♬ original sound - Ryan Griffis

Suicide, sobriety, PTSD and mental health are all key topics in Griffis’ videos — and they resonate with his viewers because of his transparency.

Griffis and his brother recorded a video celebrating one year of sobriety on the account, which got over 1 million views.

“An amazing feat. Keep it going strong,” one viewer commented. “This is coming from one who has been sober since 2009. It is a struggle at times but stay strong and together.”

@mrgriffis We set a goal last year to be sober for 365 days! Together we did it! I could not of done it without my brother @byrongriffis ️ #mrgriffis ♬ After Hours - Charlieonnafriday

Another common theme for Griffis is family. The father will share videos of how he struggles to leave his wife and children for long periods of time, and how he hopes they will never have to learn the reason why.

Griffis held a meet and greet with his followers during July, an experience that he shared online.

Another soldier at the event who is known as @infantryguru on TikTok, told Griffis’ viewers that he was excited to meet with other members of the military who watch the captain’s videos.

“TikTok is an app that soldiers are using and we as leaders need to be where our soldiers are at,” @infantryguru said. “They need to know that we’re approachable…that we understand their problems.”

Griffis grew up in Kentucky and recently moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with his wife and two daughters after he was transferred to Fort Carson, The Gazette reported.

One of the biggest rewards for Griffis is receiving comments from viewers who find solace in his stories and struggles.

“I’m not having to fake a smile anymore,” he told The Gazette. “I struggle every day, but I’m still moving forward.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

