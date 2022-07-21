ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Urban Harvest is open for its 17th season

By Maiya Fleck
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking to support local artisans and food vendors, Urban Harvest has started its 17th season. The street fair will be rotating through six food vendors and 15-20 craft vendors. There are even some young entrepreneurs participating this year. “My artwork, I was...

www.kfyrtv.com

KFYR-TV

Bismarck Heritage Center program teaches kids history with fun events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A dozen families came out to blow bubbles at Bismarck’s Heritage Center and it doubled as a North Dakota history lesson. The event was part of the museum’s “Little Kids, Big World” program. Kids learned about Lawrence Welk, a North Dakotan musician who opened his shows by blowing bubbles. The program hopes to keep kids interested in history and the museum.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business coming to the capital city is anything “Bundt” normal. “Nothing Bundt Cakes” will be serving up decorative Bundt cakes in various sizes. Co-owners Kayla and Alan Green spent a month down in Texas learning the tools of the trade of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bis-Man Lemonade Day allows kids to develop entrepreneurship skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the hot weather the state has been having, a great way to beat it is with a glass of ice-cold lemonade. Saturday, hundreds of kids made their own lemonade stands as a part of Bismarck-Mandan’s “Lemonade Day.” Not only were thirsts quenched, but also minds.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Some Bismarck farmer’s markets accept SNAP/EBT cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Who doesn’t love fresh summer produce? Fresh fruits and vegetables are available to everyone through Bismarck farmer’s markets that accept SNAP/EBT cards. In Bismarck, there are three markets you can use SNAP benefits. North Dakota has 14 markets throughout the state, which makes getting...
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck’s Premier Venue ‘Capital Acres’ – Coming Next Spring

My feeling is you can never have enough awesome places to choose from here in BisMan to hold a special event, and a brand new venue is in the works. Whatever the occasion is, you want to have the perfect place to enhance the experience a million times over. Let's say you are looking for a spot that will easily hold at least 500 people in an environment that will make you feel instantly comfortable, and not just some plastic generic site. I said earlier that I believe we can never have too many places to choose from here in Bismarck/Mandan to hold a special event, for it provides options on what exactly you are looking for. I'm also all about brand new businesses coming, and we have one that will be unique and well worth the wait!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Car enthusiasts gather for Bismarck autocross event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Region SCCA hosted an autocross event in Bismarck Sunday, bringing car enthusiasts to watch or take part in the fun. Around 30 vehicles were part of the Solo event. Motorists avoided traffic cones on the raceway as they tried to get the fastest time. According to one motorsports enjoyer, autocross is a nice sport for the public to get involved in.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck motorcycle club plans another ride for suicide prevention awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club traveled 1700 miles on a border-to-border ride, all for suicide prevention awareness. According to Mike Maples, the president of Brothers Keepers, talking with strangers helps reduce the stigma around mental health and loved ones that have died to suicide. They also tried to spread awareness of 988, the new number for a suicide prevention hotline. Maples said they are already planning on doing another ride next year because of the support it received.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Upcoming Bismarck Road Construction That May Ruin Your Day

River Road road work is to start Tuesday. Road construction is a part of life. Sometimes it's just an irritating delay but in the case of this first construction project, you could put a serious dent in your day. So like the boy scouts I'm here to help you be prepared. The unique aspect of almost any construction project down on River Road is that there's really never a detour. By the time you see the cones, you've come too far.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Storm Brings Impressive Rainfall Totals For Parts of BisMan

According to the National Weather Service, there was only a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms yesterday for Bismarck Mandan. As it turned out, it should have probably been the other way around at 80%, as most of us in the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas saw not only rain but damaging hail as well.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of East Avenue B for a stabbing. Police said the man ran to a nearby hospital for help.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Assessing hail damage from Thursday’s storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a pair of hailstorms traveled through North Dakota Thursday, people are dealing with the aftermath of hail damage to structures and vehicles. Insurance adjusters at True Claim LLC said they have been receiving “lots” of calls, mostly on the north and east sides of Bismarck. Homeowner Alex Weigel, who lives in north Bismarck, said he’s planning to take out a claim.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A routine traffic stop on Interstate 94 near Bismarck turned into the seizure of more than $800,000 in illegal drugs. A state trooper stopped a rental vehicle 13 miles east of Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon. The trooper performed a search of the vehicle after developing probable cause that illegal drugs were located in the vehicle.
wdayradionow.com

Morton County prosecutor on paid administrative leave until further notice following employee complaint

(Morton County, ND) -- An assistant prosecutor for Morton County running for the State's Attorney is currently on paid administrative leave following an employee complaint. Officials say Gabrielle Goter is on paid administrative leave until further notice, citing an ongoing investigation into an employee complaint filed on June 7th. Without offering specifics, officials with the county prosecutor's office said the leave is not disciplinary in nature.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
Fox News

North Dakota man wanted for attempted murder in Bismarck arrested

Authorities say they have caught up with a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck. The 38-year-old man has been on the run since last Tuesday when police say he fired a gun at a vehicle. Officials say he was taken into custody Sunday night at a residence in Mandan by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from local police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
BISMARCK, ND

