Fort Worth ISD, UT Arlington grad to become first Black four-star general in Marine Corps history

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley Photo credit U.S. Marine Corps

A Fort Worth ISD and UT Arlington graduate is about to make military history.

In the 246-year history of the U.S. Marine Corps, there have been 73 four-star generals - and none of them have been Black.

That is about to change.

President Biden nominated Lt. Gen. Michael Langley for the promotion last month; and on Thursday, Lt. Gen. Langley appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Langley is a 1980 graduate of Western Hills High School and a 1985 graduate of UT Arlington, where he ran track.

While at UT Arlington, Langley was viewed as a dedicated student.

"When we roomed together, there might be times where I didn't get up and go to class," said Bill Boyd. "He got up and went to class regardless (of) whatever time he got in, he was very disciplined."

"I can't tell you how many times I've walked into my room, and Mike was there with his books open studying," added another of Langley's roommates, Macks Dillon.

Langley has spent 37 years in the military, serving in Afghanistan, Somalia and Okinawa.

He has also held senior jobs at the pentagon and the military's Central Command.

Last year, Langley assumed command of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa.

If confirmed by the full Senate as the first Black four-star general in Marine Corps history, as expected, Langley will assume command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.

"I'm not surprised by his success," said Boyd. "I couldn't look into a crystal ball and say this is where he would be in the present, but Mike was driven."

