Cape Coral, FL

Toddler hospitalized after nearly drowning in grandparent’s pool

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A toddler nearly drowned in their grandparent’s backyard pool in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon.

Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) officers responded to the 2700 block of SE 18th Place around 4 p.m. to a possible drowning.

EMS performed life saving measures to save a 19-month-old child. Investigators believe the child somehow got into the pool area through a sliding door. The child was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Thursday morning, the child’s parents said the toddler was out of the ICU but still recovering in the hospital.

Mysuncoast.com

80-year-old man dies after falling into pool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an 80-year-old male drowned in a pool at his residence on Saturday. The incident happened at a home on Peregrine Point Drive. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the man fell into pool. He was later discovered by his wife.
